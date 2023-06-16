06-17-2023 LaGrange 010

Former Northgate teammates Christian Dyer (left) and Dalton Brooks (right) celebrated their NCAA regional win last season. Each received 2023 post-season honors from the Collegiate Conference of the South.

 Photos Provided by Northgate Baseball

Two former Northgate Viking baseball players received year-end honors at LaGrange College. Both juniors, pitcher Dalton Brooks and infielder Christian Dyer, got recognition from the Collegiate Conference of the South.

Dyer was named to the CCS All-Sportsmanship Team. The member schools were able to choose their honorees for the individual award in each sport. In a 10-9 win over Berea College in March, Dyer had a key stolen base and scored a run in their extra-inning victory.