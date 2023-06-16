Two former Northgate Viking baseball players received year-end honors at LaGrange College. Both juniors, pitcher Dalton Brooks and infielder Christian Dyer, got recognition from the Collegiate Conference of the South.
Dyer was named to the CCS All-Sportsmanship Team. The member schools were able to choose their honorees for the individual award in each sport. In a 10-9 win over Berea College in March, Dyer had a key stolen base and scored a run in their extra-inning victory.
Additionally, Brooks was named to the College Sports Communicators Baseball Academic All-District Team. In the classroom, Brooks had a 3.85 GPA in history, while on the diamond, he went 2-2 and struck out 58 batters in 39 innings.
Against Westfield State in March, Brooks got the start on the mound and pitched four innings of one-hit ball to earn the victory in the Panthers' 20-3 win.
The 2023 LaGrange Panthers went 27-15 and concluded their season in the CCS conference tournament, where they lost out to Covenant College.
Brooks and Dyer were teammates on the 2019 Northgate Viking team that finished 22-10 and qualified for the Georgia High School Association state playoffs.