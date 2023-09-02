Northgate High School has a long history of producing great kickers. 2020 graduate Kade Loggins followed in the footsteps of another Viking great, Will Lutz.
Lutz graduated from Northgate in 2012 and then kicked at Georgia State from 2012 through 2015 before going to the NFL. On Thursday night, Loggins took the field as the Panthers starting punter and assisted Georgia State to a 42-35 win over Rhode Island.
The Panthers scored on their first three possessions, so it appeared early on that punting would be a requirement for Georgia State. But as the game progressed, the Panther offense slowed down, and Loggins was called on for his expertise, flipping the field for his defense.
Even when the Panthers were scoring, Loggins was still valuable. He is also the holder for redshirt freshman Liam Rickman, who was a perfect 5-for-5 in kicks after touchdowns.
When Loggins was called on to punt, he came up big. He had five kicks and averaged 47.2 yards, including two over 50 yards and one downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
His work was not lost on Panthers Head Coach Shawn Elliott, who shared, "Our special teams were on point tonight, Kade did a nice job with punts, and our kickoffs, for the most part, were nice. We must work on some things, but I thought our special teams were nice enough."
After the game, Loggins spoke of how he has grown and matured at Georgia State.
“I was not very good when I got here. Coach Elliott probably thought he would never play me. In my second year, I showed so much improvement; he told the team after fall camp I was the most improved player of that whole off-season. And I was a walk-on last season. He could have easily gone and got a transfer. He trusted me and handed the job over to me. So, I am very happy here.”
Loggins lives at home and commutes for games and practice. The proximity to Atlanta allows his parents, Ronnie and Rhonda Loggins, and his girlfriend, Camren Devlin, to attend his games as his biggest fans.
So after winning their opener against Rhode Island in a nail-biter, Loggins gets a post-game meal and heads back to Newnan. He will make that journey much more in the months ahead as the Panthers look to challenge for a conference title in 2023 and return to a bowl game.