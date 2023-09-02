Northgate High School has a long history of producing great kickers. 2020 graduate Kade Loggins followed in the footsteps of another Viking great, Will Lutz.

Lutz graduated from Northgate in 2012 and then kicked at Georgia State from 2012 through 2015 before going to the NFL. On Thursday night, Loggins took the field as the Panthers starting punter and assisted Georgia State to a 42-35 win over Rhode Island.