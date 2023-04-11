On Monday, the Collegiate Conference of the South named former Northgate Viking Dalton Brooks as the pitcher of the week for the LaGrange Panthers. It was his second season award; he also received the honor the last week of February.
Brooks produced an impressive effort in the back half of a doubleheader on April 6 that helped lead the Panthers to the sweep of Belhaven. That has put LaGrange in the driver's seat in the CCS standings as they enter the home stretch.
In a game that would see the Panthers pull out a 4-2 victory in the late innings, Brooks was a massive part of that as he went seven innings, allowing just two earned runs and three hits to a team that entered the weekend undefeated in league play and on a 14 game win streak. In the effort, he would also ring up nine strikeouts.
For the year, he is 2-1 with 51 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 35 innings of work.
Brooks graduated from Northgate High School in 2019. He went 4-4 with a 1.96 ERA his senior season.