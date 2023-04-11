04-12-2023 Brooks Award 010

LaGrange College pitcher and former Northgate Viking Dalton Brooks was named Collegiate Conference of the South pitcher of the week for the second time this season.

 Courtesy LaGrange College athletic department

On Monday, the Collegiate Conference of the South named former Northgate Viking Dalton Brooks as the pitcher of the week for the LaGrange Panthers. It was his second season award; he also received the honor the last week of February.

Brooks produced an impressive effort in the back half of a doubleheader on April 6 that helped lead the Panthers to the sweep of Belhaven. That has put LaGrange in the driver's seat in the CCS standings as they enter the home stretch.