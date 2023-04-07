Just twelve months removed from leading the 2022 Trinity Christian Lady Lions to a region championship and the Final-8 of the GHSA state tournament, Zsofia Telegdy was back at it.
Telegdy signed to play college basketball with the Kansas Lady Jayhawks. Last week, she and her team competed in and won the NCAA Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). On their home floor, the Lady Jayhawks defeated Columbia University 66-59.
While Telegdy played four points, her most significant contribution was helping Kansas get to the championship in their semifinal win over the Washington Huskies.
Midway through the first quarter, Kansas was down 6-2 and struggling to find an offensive rhythm. Telegedy entered the game and hit a three-pointer, igniting her team's energy.
They ended up with an easy 61-36, so the moment seemed insignificant afterward. But Jayhawk Head Coach Brandon Schneider said in the post-game press conference that her shot "took the lid off the basket" for her teammates.
Telegdy played 32 of the Lady Jayhawks' 36 games this year, including one start. She scored a career-high ten points against Iowa State on March 1, 2023, at their home arena, the Allen Fieldhouse.
With four seniors about to graduate from the Kansas roster, Telegdy should move into a more significant role on next year's team.