Just twelve months removed from leading the 2022 Trinity Christian Lady Lions to a region championship and the Final-8 of the GHSA state tournament, Zsofia Telegdy was back at it.

Telegdy signed to play college basketball with the Kansas Lady Jayhawks. Last week, she and her team competed in and won the NCAA Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT). On their home floor, the Lady Jayhawks defeated Columbia University 66-59.