Fayette County Area High School Baseball

Former East Coweta Indian Dekel Williams (No. 9) shined for Andrews College in the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

 Michael A. Clifton

At East Coweta, 2021 graduate Dekel Williams was a fleet, hard-hitting outfielder who was a leader on and off the field. Williams has continued that role at the next level with the Andrews College Tigers in Cuthbert, Georgia.

The Tigers just concluded their 2023 season with their first-ever trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. They earned their World Series berth with an 8-7 win over Chattanooga State on May 19.