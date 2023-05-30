At East Coweta, 2021 graduate Dekel Williams was a fleet, hard-hitting outfielder who was a leader on and off the field. Williams has continued that role at the next level with the Andrews College Tigers in Cuthbert, Georgia.
The Tigers just concluded their 2023 season with their first-ever trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado. They earned their World Series berth with an 8-7 win over Chattanooga State on May 19.
Williams did his part in the championship game. He singled in four at-bats and scored two runs. The win capped off an improbable run that saw the Tigers sweep through the Georgia College Athletic Association tournament and then capture the NJCAA Appalachian District Championships when they won 2-of-3 against Chattanooga State.
Williams led the postseason charge. He finished the season with a .443 batting average and a 1.123 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Unfortunately, the Tigers dropped both games in the World Series. They lost to the College of Central Florida in the opener and then were eliminated by Delgado Community College to close their season.
But in defeat, Williams saved his best for last. In their final game, he went a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run and a double to close out his Andrews College career.