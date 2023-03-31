The Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets played an epic baseball game Tuesday night at the Gwinnett Braves Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
The two teams combined for 23 runs and pounded out 38 hits in a game that went 14 innings and lasted over five hours.
In the end, the Panthers scored a walk-off run to win 12-11, and two former Newnan Cougar teammates were right in the middle of things. Michael Maginnis played second base for the Panthers, while Jett Lovett pinch hit and scored a run for the Yellow Jackets.
Maginnis and Lovett were on Head Coach Marc Gilmore's 2021 Cougars team that won a dramatic playoff series against the Walton Raiders before falling to Lowndes County.
In the game on Tuesday, Maginnis went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. He stroked a double in the third inning to score teammate Matt Ruiz and give the Panthers an early 3-2 lead. Lovett pinch hit in the top of the ninth, reached base on an error and later scored on a hit by Kristian Campbell.
As seniors for the Cougars, Maginnis hit .333 and led the team with 26 RBIs, while Lovett hit .423 with 19 stolen bases and 16 RBIs.
The two teams will face each other again on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Georgia Tech's Russ Chandler Stadium.
Another former Coweta County player also played for the Yellow Jackets. Former East Coweta Indian Nico Senese entered the game in the ninth inning to play shortstop.