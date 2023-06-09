Two former Newnan Cougar teammates reunited this summer to play in one of the most historic baseball parks in America. They are both in the Coastal Plain League, playing for the Macon Bacon at Luther Williams Field.
Jaxon O’Neal and Jett Lovett were on the 2019 Newnan Cougars that finished 23-11. The Cougars won the region championship and made it to the third round of the state playoffs, where they fell to Grayson.
O'Neal just finished his sophomore season of college ball with the Mercer Bears, as did Lovett with Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The two schools faced each other twice this past season, but neither player faced each other.
Lovett hit .296 for the Yellow Jackets with two doubles and three RBI. His best game of the season was in their 23-8 win over Georgia State on April 18. Lovett started in right field and went 2-for-2 with two RBI.
At Mercer, O'Neal made 26 appearances out of the bullpen, which was fourth overall in the Southern Conference. He finished with three wins and two saves.
Luther Williams Field was built in 1929 and has hosted baseball for almost 100 years. Iconic baseball players such as Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson, Henry Aaron, and Pete Rose have performed on the same field as O'Neal and Lovett do now.
More recently, Chipper Jones and Andrew Jones of the Braves perfected their baseball craft in the afternoon heat at Luther Williams.
The Bacons’ schedule runs through August 5, 2023, and then it is back to college for O’Neal and Lovett. Until then, the former Cougars will be sizzling in Macon with the Bacon.