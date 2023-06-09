Two former Newnan Cougar teammates reunited this summer to play in one of the most historic baseball parks in America. They are both in the Coastal Plain League, playing for the Macon Bacon at Luther Williams Field.

Jaxon O’Neal and Jett Lovett were on the 2019 Newnan Cougars that finished 23-11. The Cougars won the region championship and made it to the third round of the state playoffs, where they fell to Grayson.