He was one of the best to ever play at Drake Stadium. Former Newnan Cougar Alec Ogletree retired from the NFL earlier this week. It was the culmination of an amazing football career.
Ogletree graduated from Newnan High School in 2010, and at the time, was the No. 4 recruit in Georgia and the top inside linebacker in the nation.
In his senior year with the 2009 Cougars, he had 85 tackles, including five for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and two blocked kicks. On offense, he had 33 receptions for 633 yards and five touchdowns.
Alec was supposed to be a full-time wide receiver for the Cougars. On his first day of practice as a freshman, he went to the wrong group and ended up as a defensive back for the rest of his Cougar career.
In 2009, the Cougars won 13 straight games under then-Head Coach Mike McDonald before falling to Northside Warner Robins in the state semifinals. Coach McDonald is now the head coach at Northgate.
After high school, Alex and his brother Alexander signed to play for Head Coach Mark Richt at the University of Georgia. In his three seasons in Athens, Ogletree played in 30 games and had 197 total tackles and six sacks.
His college career earned him a first-round draft pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 2013 draft (30th overall).
His NFL career spanned five seasons with the Rams, including two after the team moved to Los Angeles, two years with the New York Giants, one year with the New York Jets, and one season with the Chicago Bears.
In his professional career, he had 764 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, and scored four defensive touchdowns.
Meanwhile, back in Newnan, his brother Zander joined Coach McDonald's coaching staff for the Northgate Vikings for the upcoming season.
The Ogletree brothers continue to make their mark on the community and strengthen their legacy here in Coweta County.