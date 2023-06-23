06-24-2023 Ogletree 010

Former Newnan Cougar Alec Ogletree, pictured at his youth camps at Newnan in 2018, officially retired from the NFL this week after a ten-year career.

He was one of the best to ever play at Drake Stadium. Former Newnan Cougar Alec Ogletree retired from the NFL earlier this week. It was the culmination of an amazing football career.

Ogletree graduated from Newnan High School in 2010, and at the time, was the No. 4 recruit in Georgia and the top inside linebacker in the nation.