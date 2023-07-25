Newnan Head Baseball Coach Marc Gilmore made a significant impression on 2015 senior Dahlton Cash.
Newnan Head Baseball Coach Marc Gilmore made a significant impression on 2015 senior Dahlton Cash.
Even though Cash had limited at-bats as a junior, Coach Gilmore instilled confidence in him, and Cash responded with an all-state caliber year.
Cash was named an assistant baseball coach at Cartersville's Georgia Highland College this week. In Cash's words, "This is more than a blessing to me, I love coaching baseball, and this is an awesome opportunity.”
Even though Cash was not heavily recruited out of Newnan, he did get an opportunity at Andrew College in Cuthbert, Georgia. His career gained momentum during his senior year with the Cougars, and after two successful seasons, he transferred to Young Harris College.
In three seasons, he averaged 327 with 14 home runs and 104 RBIs. He was named to the all-conference team twice and was also named to the 2019 All-Peach Belt tournament team.
After his eligibility, his college coach, Stephen Waggener, offered him the opportunity to join the Young Harris coaching staff. In his two years there, he knew it was his calling. Cash shared, “Being a coach can be a grind, but you surround yourself with people who support you, and I have been blessed to do that.”
At Georgia Highlands, Cash will work under the leadership of Head Coach Dash O’Neill and will be responsible for coaching the catching corps as well as assisting with the offense and the strength and conditioning program.
To him, coaching is a selfless act. “You do not coach for yourself; you do it to have an impact on the lives of others."
The 2023 Georgia Highlands Chargers finished off their season 33-21. The buzz is loud within the program as they will play in their stadium, which is currently finalizing construction.
While his coaching career is well on its way, Cash still has a lot of fond memories of his hometown. “I will remember the atmosphere and the city – the Newnan High Community. When you play a sport there – you are a member of that community, loved and remembered.”
Cash is the son of Rodney and Noelle Cash; they will have an interesting situation next spring. Dahlton’s brother, Chasin, is an Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College baseball team member and will be an opponent against Georgia Highlands.
Even though they will be on separate teams, they are both products of the same Newnan community.
