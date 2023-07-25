07-26-2023 Cash 010

After a successful college career, former Newnan Cougar Dahlton Cash (No. 14) entered the coaching ranks. He just took the assistant coaching job at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville.

 courtesy of Young Harris Athletics

Newnan Head Baseball Coach Marc Gilmore made a significant impression on 2015 senior Dahlton Cash.

Even though Cash had limited at-bats as a junior, Coach Gilmore instilled confidence in him, and Cash responded with an all-state caliber year.