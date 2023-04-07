One of the Newnan Cougars' top defensive players recently signed with the Morehouse Tigers, Sean Johnson.
Sean took the field three years ago as a linebacker while just a sophomore. In the last three years (two as a starter), he has racked up 80+ solo tackles.
In February, on National Signing Day, he decided to stay in Georgia and play for Morehouse - an NCAA Division II Historically Black College or University (HBCU) based in Atlanta.
The Morehouse Maroon Tigers are under the leadership of Head Coach Gerard Witcher. They compete in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and play their home games on campus at BT Harvey Stadium.
Johnson shared his decision to attend Morehouse: "I choose Morehouse for the wonderful academic foundation they have, and because it was closer to home than other schools I was considering."
Johnson continued to talk about his future and what we could expect, saying, "You can expect to see a big playmaker executing on the defensive side of the ball, helping my teammates and team out, coming over the top.”
Johnson will be attending Morehouse as an Engineering major in the fall. The Maroon Tigers will open their season on September 3 in Canton, Ohio, versus Virginia Union University.