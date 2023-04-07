04-08-2023 Sean Johnson 010

Against Sandy Creek last fall, Newnan's Sean Johnson (No. 2) ran down Sandy Creek Patriot Geimere Latimer. Johnson will run down offensive players in 2023 for the Morehouse Maroon Tigers' defense.

 Photo: Lawrence Walls

One of the Newnan Cougars' top defensive players recently signed with the Morehouse Tigers, Sean Johnson.

Sean took the field three years ago as a linebacker while just a sophomore. In the last three years (two as a starter), he has racked up 80+ solo tackles.