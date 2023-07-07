He has come a long way from missing his senior season at Newnan High School.
Former Cougar and current Emmanuel College outfielder Thomas Collins had a breakout season for the Lions.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
He has come a long way from missing his senior season at Newnan High School.
Former Cougar and current Emmanuel College outfielder Thomas Collins had a breakout season for the Lions.
He led the team in batting average (.339), slugging percentage (.528), hits (61), runs scored (39), and tied for the lead in home runs (7). Those are all solid numbers for someone who did not hit a home run in high school.
In 2019, his final season at Newnan before the injury, Collins played second, shortstop, and third, hitting .385 with six doubles, two triples, and 12 stolen bases.
After recovering, he played for two seasons at Southern Union Community College in Wadley, Alabama. Collins’ father, Ricky, also played at Southern Union, where he was named Alabama Make Junior College Athlete of the Year in 1994.
Ricky met his future wife, Christy, a cheerleader from Newnan, Georgia, during that time. Thomas went to Southern Union, and his sister, Savannah, played volleyball there. For the Collins family, Southern Union is a family affair.
Thomas selected Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia, to continue his baseball career after the 2021 season. He shared, “Emmanuel competes in Conference Carolinas, which is strong for baseball; I wanted to be in a tough conference.”
After getting acclimated in 2022, Collins made 2023 his season. He continued, “I just started swinging the bat. I knew they could not get the fastball by me, which gave me confidence. And suddenly, those balls going to the outfield started going over the fence.”
He played third base and hit second and had some game-winning moments. He drove in all three runs with a homer in the Lion's 3-2 win over Erskine in February; He had back-to-back three-hit games in April against Belmont Abbey and Augusta that raised his batting average of 16 points.
This summer, he just finished a stint coaching a 13U team and is preparing mentally and physically for the upcoming season.
With an eye to the future and perhaps a professional opportunity, he said, "There are many ways to get looked at these days, and that's all I am asking for a shot, a getting seen, and a chance to continue.”
Another season like 2023 and more and more scouts will be headed to Franklin Springs to take a look.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.