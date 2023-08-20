There is a promise in Scripture from the Prophet Jeremiah, who shared, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
In context, it means you may not understand what you are going through right now, by God has a perfect plan, and we must be patient to watch it play out. For former Newnan receiver Reid Brass, those are words he has clung to.
We all do it; we make decisions that seem right at the time and what is best for us; we are not being disobedient; instead, we are following the path we feel is right. But over time, the direction of the path changes; it is not a punishment, it is just a redirection.
Brass graduated from Newnan in 2021; he played three years of varsity football as a wide receiver and long snapper. He caught 48 passes during that time for 835 yards and scored ten touchdowns.
To Brass, Newnan is special. He shared, “Playing football for the Cougars is authentic. It is about playing with guys you grew up with, not a bunch of guys that transfer in."
When asked about his favorite memories as a Cougar, Brass spoke of catching a touchdown pass from Michael Maginnis in Newnan’s 1,000th career game, a 30-14 win over Wheeler at Drake Stadium.
He also shared, “It was special to play with guys like Bryson Moss (now at Eastern Michigan), Michael Maginnis (now a baseball player at Georgia State) and Joshua Harris (at Furman).”
After high school, he planned to continue his football career at Mercer University in Macon. It seemed like a great route, and at the time, it was.
Brass lettered last season at Mercer, and in addition to the snapping duties, he caught a pass in the VMI game, ironically thrown by Danny Shoch, from Newnan’s rival, East Coweta.
But things changed. The plans were redirected, and Brass was introduced to the transfer portal process. It is not as glitzy and glamorous as it may seem; there are some lonely times.
Brass shared some of the experience, "Other schools would reach out, but if I did not give them an instant answer, they would quickly move on.” He credited four men from the Newnan community who helped him navigate the emotional and sometimes cold process.
“I had the support of my father, Rob, and I relied on my former high school coach, Chip Walker, along with men from the community in Ahmand Tinker and Derrick Teagle to help guide my thought processes.” He also credited Jimmy Ellison, the pastor of Newnan City Church for his guidance.
But there were other factors. The Scripture's promise also speaks of hope for the future. Brass clung to that because he wants to become a coach after graduation. He feels that is his calling. So, his decision also centered around what school would give him the best opportunity to fulfill that goal.
The answer was revealed; Valdosta State University. Last May, Brass decided to head south from Macon down Interstate 75 to play college football in Title Town for the Blazers.
He did not go for guaranteed playing time; he is now in a battle for the starting long-snapper position. But what did grab his attention was their willingness to help him get to his coaching goal.
"They allow me to sit in position meetings with coaches, to learn and soak up as much as possible."
It has been a journey, and it is just starting for Brass. And while he did not envision being a football player at Valdosta State three years ago, now it feels like it was the plan all along.
That's the thing about God's Plan; sometimes, we stop and ask questions about the why instead of just accepting and trusting. Brass is at peace and eager to discover what is next.
“I am in a really good place,” was his final comment. That is always the case when one is following the Will of God.