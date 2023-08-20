08-19-2023 Reid Brass 010

Then senior Reid Brass (No. 3) with one of his 10 career touchdown receptions as a Newman Cougar. This was in their 42-23 win over North Paulding on the road.

There is a promise in Scripture from the Prophet Jeremiah, who shared, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

In context, it means you may not understand what you are going through right now, by God has a perfect plan, and we must be patient to watch it play out. For former Newnan receiver Reid Brass, those are words he has clung to.