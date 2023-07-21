Georgia Dugout Club announced their 2023 All-State baseball teams, and the East Coweta Indians were well represented.
The first team included pitcher Jansen Kenty, catcher Hayden Blair and infielder Bryce Alewine. Outfielder Jackson Divido made the second team, and Evan Doss was honorable mention.
All the players are seniors, except Doss, who will return to the Indians next year for his senior season.
Kenty will be at the University of Alabama next year. At the same time, Hayden Blair will play for Walters State Community College, Alewine signed with Southern Union State College, and Divido will go to East Georgia State.
The Georgia Dugout Club also named Tai Peete from Trinity Christian to the Class 4A All-State team.