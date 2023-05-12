05-13-2023 Echols 010

Former Northgate star and current Florida Gator Charla Echols has been drafted by two professional softball teams this spring.

 Photo by Rob Grubbs

Former Northgate Lady Viking Charla Echols heard her name called twice this year from professional softball teams in their respective drafts.

Echols graduated from Northgate in 2018 and played one year of college ball at Michigan State in 2019 with her sister, Ebonee. From there, she transferred to the Florida Gators, where she has played for the past four seasons.