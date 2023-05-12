Former Northgate Lady Viking Charla Echols heard her name called twice this year from professional softball teams in their respective drafts.
Echols graduated from Northgate in 2018 and played one year of college ball at Michigan State in 2019 with her sister, Ebonee. From there, she transferred to the Florida Gators, where she has played for the past four seasons.
She is having an outstanding senior season, hitting .364 with 11 home runs and a team-high 63 RBIs. Echols and the Gators are currently playing in the Southeastern Conference softball tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
With a few games left in her college career, Echols hit .356 with 39 home runs and 204 RBIs with the Gators. With that body of work and being a member of the world championship Team USA last year, Echols was in demand to play professionally this spring.
In April, she was drafted with the 14th overall pick by the Texas Smoke in the Women's Pro Fastpitch Draft. The Smoke play in Austin, Texas, and is owned by former Major League baseball player Brandon Phillips from Atlanta.
On Monday, Echols’ name was called again. This time she was drafted 14th overall by the Athletes United Profession League.
In Athletes United, players are not committed to one team but switch teams every week of the season. The top four players who earned the most points each week become captains for the next week and form new teams.
Players earn points based on their team and individual performances and are ranked accordingly. The champion is the player with the most points at the end of the season.
While a summer of professional ball lies ahead of her, there are still some details to finish in Gainesville, Florida. After the SEC tournament, the Gators will advance to the NCAA tournament regional, the first step to the college world series. A regional win sends you to a super-regional, and those winners become the eight finalists to play in Oklahoma City for the title.
Regardless of the outcome, Echols will play a lot of softball in the months ahead. And all her fans from back home will be proud.