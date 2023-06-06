It was a clean sweep of the Region 2-7A year-end baseball awards for the East Coweta Indians. The 2023 Indians finished the season 26-5, won the 2-7A championship and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.

For their work that earned Bryce Alewine the Region Player of the Year, Jansen Kenty as the Region Pitcher of the Year and Head Coach Franklin DeLoach the Coach of the Year.