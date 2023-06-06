It was a clean sweep of the Region 2-7A year-end baseball awards for the East Coweta Indians. The 2023 Indians finished the season 26-5, won the 2-7A championship and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.
For their work that earned Bryce Alewine the Region Player of the Year, Jansen Kenty as the Region Pitcher of the Year and Head Coach Franklin DeLoach the Coach of the Year.
Others receiving recognition included Jackson Divido, Hayden Blair and Evan Doss, all named to the All-Region first team, while Ben Hollenbeck and Elijah Edwards earned second-team recognition.
Additionally, shortstop Chance Izzo received honorable mention.
Of the eight Indians recognized, two will return next season to lead the Indians, Doss and Izzo.
The other six will all be playing in college in 2024. Alewine is going to Southern Union State, Kenty to Alabama, Divido to East Georgia State, Blair to Walters State, Hollenbeck to LaGrange and Edwards to Birmingham Southern.