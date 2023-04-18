The East Coweta Indians swept the county track and field championships at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium last week.
The varsity girls’ final results were:
The varsity girls’ final results were:
East Coweta
168
Trinity Christian
101
Northgate
33
Newnan
28
And the boys’ results included:
East Coweta
118.50
Trinity Christian
84.50
Newnan
68
Northgate
63
East Coweta’s Joshua Goffe won the title in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.75, while Mi’chea Wade of East Coweta won the girls' title when she ran 12.57. Wade also won the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.14.
Thomas Brandon from Northgate finished first in the boys 800-meter and 1600-meter runs, while Mayah Bostic finished second in the girls 800-meter run.
For Newnan, Trey Geter won the boys 200-meter and 400-meter dash, and Naima Griggs finished second in the girls 200-meter dash.
Bella Goode from Trinity Christian won the girls triple jump, and Emma Kate Yeager won the girls pole vault.
Rob Grubbs is sports editor for The Newnan Times-Herald. He can be reached at rob@newnan.com
