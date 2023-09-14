Since Carrollton was placed in the region with East Coweta, the Lady Indians softball team has had the Lady Trojans number. They two played in Carrollton on Wednesday night, and the number was big; East Coweta won easily 10-0.
The game took a dramatic turn in the second inning when the Lady Indians unleashed a barrage of six runs. This offensive explosion set the tone for the rest of the night.
Maggie Stubbs emerged as a standout for the Lady Indians, delivering a superb performance. Stubbs showcased her prowess at the plate with two hits and demonstrated her speed and base-running abilities by scoring two runs and swiping two bases.
The Lady Indians' offense was firing on all cylinders, with Madisyn Weathers stealing the spotlight. Weathers blasted a home run, igniting the scoring frenzy that characterized the second inning. Addie Joiner played a pivotal role as well, driving in three runs.
The second inning began with Weathers drawing a walk, setting the stage for what would come. Mallory Lumpkins then stepped up and delivered a double, advancing Weathers to third and putting pressure on the Lady Trojans' defense. It was time for the game's defining moment, and Jada Savage delivered with a powerful double to center field, giving the Lady Indians the lead.
Savage wasn't content with her heroics at the plate; she was equally dominant in the pitching circle. Her performance left the Lady Trojans struggling to make contact, managing only one hit. She showcased her pitching ability by striking out 13 batters.
With the win, East Coweta took a one-game lead in region 2-7A. The Lady Indians have a non-region contest next Wednesday at home against McIntosh.