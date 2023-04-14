Fresh off their Coweta Cup Championship, the East Coweta Lady Indians continued to roll with a 10-0 win over Camden County in the first round of the state playoffs. The victory set up a second-round match against Harrison (13-3-1) on Monday.
The match was held at Peachtree City’s MOBA soccer complex because a lacrosse game was scheduled at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians got three goals from Grace McGill, two each from Stephanie Nunez, Avreigh Rutledge and MJ Pitts, and one from Riley Pearson.
Goalkeepers Anna Wright and Madielyn Diestler combined to shut out Camden County.
The East Coweta boys, who finished fourth in region 2-7A, had to travel to South Georgia for their first-round match. The Indians defeated the top-seeded Colquitt County Packers 4-2 on Wednesday night.
They will stay on the road next week when they travel to Lawrenceville, Georgia, to play the Archer Tigers (9-8-1). The Tigers finished second in Region 4-7A.