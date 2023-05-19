Coweta High School freshman Diego Vicente is an All-Region 7A Soccer second team pick, the varsity Indians’ Most Improved Player and a member of the select Team ISO, which won an international U-16 title in Spain last month.

The Mediterranean International Cup, which took place the first week of April, consisted of 700 matches in 33 stadiums across a five-day period. Players on the 250 competing teams represented 42 countries and five continents in the MIC, which in its 20 years of club and national team competition has featured young future professional soccer superstars like Lionel Messi, Marcelo, Juan Mata and Rafael Philippe.