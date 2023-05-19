Coweta High School freshman Diego Vicente is an All-Region 7A Soccer second team pick, the varsity Indians’ Most Improved Player and a member of the select Team ISO, which won an international U-16 title in Spain last month.
The Mediterranean International Cup, which took place the first week of April, consisted of 700 matches in 33 stadiums across a five-day period. Players on the 250 competing teams represented 42 countries and five continents in the MIC, which in its 20 years of club and national team competition has featured young future professional soccer superstars like Lionel Messi, Marcelo, Juan Mata and Rafael Philippe.
And that’s fine for the 15-year-old, for whom the tournament might be another stepping stone in a journey toward what he said he hopes will be his own pro career.
“The competitiveness level at MIC was high, and it was nice to see where I was (skill-wise) against some of the best players in the world,” said Vicente, who played an age group up in the tournament. “And honestly, it was just incredible being in Barcelona. They take soccer seriously there, and every block you go down, you hear somebody talking about soccer.”
Vicente became interested in soccer when he was about 4. It was inevitable, he said.
“Coming from a family that has a lot of background in soccer, there was no doubt I would fall in love with it as well,” he said. “My grandpa and father would take me to the fields.”
His parents have been a huge support, Vicente said. They helped him start his journey in SSA Coweta Soccer, where he played until he was 11. He joined AFC Lightning in Fayetteville in 2019 after being scouted and played there until 2021, when he joined SSA MLS Next in Marietta for a season.
He made the cut for East Coweta’s varsity team as a freshman this year.
“(I am thankful to) my mom and dad for the countless sacrifices they do for me and for always supporting me,” Vicente said. “My parents always tell me to play every game like it’s your last and to leave everything on the field. They say, ‘Fight for your dreams. Nothing in life is going to be handed to you – you have to work for it.’”
Primarily an attacking midfielder/forward, Vicente said he has enjoyed sharpening his skills against older high school players.
“I feel like I learned a lot playing against them,” he said. “I feel like Coach (Todd Bigler) has given me the confidence to do my best, and that’s how I’ve had a lot of success this year.”
But playing against older and more experienced opponents has also given Vicente reason to recall the wisdom of his grandparents as well.
“They always try to keep me humble,” said Vicente, who works with a personal trainer every week as well as continuing to work with a club team. “They don’t tell me I’m the best – they tell me there’s always something I can work on. I saw that I need to play faster, play with my head up more, play with less touches, and that I need to get stronger, faster and more agile.”
Vicente’s parents are originally from Lima, Peru, where he will travel this summer to try out for a couple of soccer clubs. He said he is “blessed” to have that opportunity.
“My goal is to go professional in soccer, and one of my biggest dreams is to play for the national team,” he said. “I’m grateful to have both (American and Peruvian) nationalities, and hopefully one day I will make my debut with one of the two.”