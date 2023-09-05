The East Coweta Indians are learning on the job and doing an excellent job at it. They improved to 3-0 with a convincing 38-10 win over the Hillgrove Hawks last Friday night as a young team continues to mature.
Junior quarterback Cohen Peeples continued to make good decisions and lead the team. He finished the game with 15 completions in 25 attempts for 200 yards and a touchdown.
A perfect example was in the second quarter when the Indians offense faced a second and 21 scenario. Peeples dropped back in the pocket and wanted to sling the ball downfield, but after not finding an open man, he tucked the ball and ran for 12 yards instead of forcing a throw.
The Indians scored on their first drive of the game on a 29-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. They scored again a few moments later on a Brock Beldon field goal. They would find the end zone one more time before the half on a four-yard run from Dural Thompson.
The third quarter was all East Coweta. Thompson scored again on a 46-yard run, and freshman Walter Maestre caught a 12-yard slant in the end zone on a perfect strike from Peeples.
Peeples got the last touchdown of the night on a six-yard run. Hillgrove finally broke the plane of the end zone in the final 90 seconds of the game to provide the final margin.
Overall, it was a balanced offensive attack for the Indians. They rushed for 166 yards and passed for 201. Thompson was the leading rusher with 79 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns.
Deshun Horsley and Seth Gritton were the top receivers. Horsley caught two for 72 yards, while Gritton caught six for 69 yards.
On defense, Aidan Cagle was a force. He had three tackles for loss, while Josh Anderson led with 13 total tackles and added an interception.
They have their biggest challenge of the season when they welcome the 2022 Class 3A State Champion Sandy Creek Patriots to Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium. They defeated the Patriots last season 23-20 in overtime.
It will be senior night for the Indians, with the game set to start at 8 p.m.