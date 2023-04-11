The East Coweta Indians are having an impressive season, even by their standards.
After playing three top opponents last weekend at Lake Point, the Indians stand at 19-3-1 going into the final week of the regular season. They are currently ranked third in the latest poll from the Georgia Coaches Box.
Last weekend, they tied one of the top teams in 5-A, Locust Grove, and defeated the always-tough Buford Wolves 9-8. Their only loss was a 1-0 decision to Etowah.
Against Locust Grove, Jackson Divido went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run. Jansen Kenty also had a perfect night at the plate; he finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs and only lacked a homerun to hit for the cycle.
Kenty kept it going against Buford; he went 4-for-5 with four RBIs. Bryce Alewine and Nathan Murray also droive in two each. Reece Davis pitched the final four innings in relief to earn the victory.
In their loss against Etowah, the Indians got an outstanding pitching performance from Elijah Edwards but could not push a run across and fell to the Eagles.
The focus now turns to the region 2-7A championship, which has eluded them the past two seasons. They will play the Carrollton Trojans in a best-of-three series to decide the top spot.
The Trojans are 13-9 and have a region loss earlier in the year against Campbell. The championship will come down to whoever wins two games in the series. After the Tuesday opener, the series shifts to Carrolton for the Wednesday game. Then back to East Coweta on Friday for the series finale.
The state high school playoffs begin on April 22, 2023.