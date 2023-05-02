It was not how they drew things up. After an easy sweep of Colquitt County in round one, the East Coweta Indians hosted the North Paulding Wolfpack in round two. Even though they outscored the Wolfpack 12 to nine throughout three games, they lost the series two games to one.
The series loss concluded the Indians' season at 26-5-1 and a Region 2-7A championship.
Things started quite well for the Indians. In his final start for the Indians, senior pitcher Jansen Kenty went out in style. He no-hit the Wolfpack en route to the Indians' 7-0 series-opening win. Kenty will pitch for the University of Alabama next season.
Kenty's only tense moment was early; he walked two North Paulding hitters in the first inning but struck out the final two to escape with no damage. Those were two of 11 strikeouts in total for Kenty.
East Coweta shortstop Chance Izzo got things started offensively for the Indians. His second-inning single scored Kris Colton to give them a 1-0 lead. Izzo was at it again in the fourth; he doubled to center, bringing Mason Smith home.
From there, the Indian offense played long ball. Hayden Blair and Elijah Edwards went deep for the final 7-0 margin.
With the Indians just one win away from advancing, Head Coach Franklin DeLoach gave the ball to Bryce Alewine for the start while the Wolfpack went with Georgia Highlands signee Jackson Greer.
The two hurlers matched each other pitch-for-pitch, but the Wolfpack got two early runs to take the lead.
The Indians got a run back in the third inning. Leadoff hitter Ben Hollenbeck doubled, advanced to third on a groundout from Evan Doss and scored on a Jackson Divido single.
East Coweta had two more opportunities; they loaded the bases in the sixth and seventh innings but could not get the big hit and dropped game two 2-1. That set up the winner take all game for Saturday afternoon.
The Wolfpack called on junior Caden Hewitt to start in the deciding game, while the Indians went with Doss. Hewett is a Georgia State commit and held East Coweta to just one run over the first five innings.
Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, the Indians had their backs to the wall. But that changed when Alewine scorched a long home run to center to tie the game and give East Coweta new life.
Unfortunately, the Wolfpack added a three-run homer of their own in the seventh and withstood a late Indian rally to win the series-clinching game 7-5.
The loss closed the chapter on another successful East Coweta team. Ten Indian seniors left a legacy for the next group. They include Kenty, Hollenbeck, Divido, Edwards, Jimmy Hambley, Blair, Jack Hulse, Connor McElroy, Alewine and Nathan Murray.