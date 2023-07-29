High school sports are right around the corner.
After a two-month summer sports hiatus, the East Coweta and Newnan volleyball teams scrimmaged last night at the Lady Indians’ John Thrower Gymnasium to usher in the 2023-24 school year.
The exhibition represented two prior year region champions; East Coweta from 2-7A and Newnan from 6-5A. The two teams will meet again in the regular season as part of the Coweta Cup, which will be held at Northgate High School on Sept. 21, 2023).
The scrimmage usheredd in the Head Coach Emma Wien era for East Coweta Volleyball. While it will be her first year as the head coach, she has been teaching and coaching at East Coweta since 2017.
The Lady Cougars are under the leadership of Head Coach Precious White, who is entering her second season at the helm. It has been an unprecedented era of dominance for Newnan; they have not lost a region game since Oct. 13, 2018, when they fell to East Coweta.
The Lady Indians open their regular season on the road next Thursday, Aug. 10, against Marietta and Mount Paran Christian. Newnan also opens on the road on the same night. They will travel to Fayetteville to face Starr’s Mill and Woodward Academy.
