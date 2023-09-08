Two of the best softball players in Coweta County decided where they would continue their collegiate careers this week. Newnan's Maddie Veal committed to Marshall, while East Coweta's Madison Duffel will stay closer to home and play at Georgia Tech.
Veal, who just eclipsed the 500-strikeout mark in her pitching career and is working on getting to 600, will trade the Newnan colors for the Marshall green next season.
The Thundering Herd compete in the Sun Belt Conference and are under the leadership of head coach Morgan Zerkle.
As for her decision, Veal shared, “I have always been a Marshall fan. Then I stepped onto campus and knew I was supposed to be there.” Veal and the Lady Cougars are currently sitting atop Region 5-6A.
Duffel is a junior shortstop for the East Coweta Indians. Last year, she hit .484 for the state champion finalists, with six homers and 37 RBI. After graduating, she decided to play for Head Coach Aileen Morales and the Lady Yellow Jackets.
After her commitment, Duffel shared, “I love being close to home, and that was a huge deal to me when deciding where to commit. Tech made me feel at home when I can’t see my family even though they aren’t far away.”
The duo joins Northgate senior Jackie Burns, who committed to Georgia Southwestern in February.