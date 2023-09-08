Two of the best softball players in Coweta County decided where they would continue their collegiate careers this week. Newnan's Maddie Veal committed to Marshall, while East Coweta's Madison Duffel will stay closer to home and play at Georgia Tech.

Veal, who just eclipsed the 500-strikeout mark in her pitching career and is working on getting to 600, will trade the Newnan colors for the Marshall green next season.