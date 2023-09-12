While the East Coweta Indian football team was busy beating the 2022 state champion Sandy Creek Patriots, the Lady Indians softball team went about their business up the hill with a two-game sweep.
They defeated Alexander 12-0 and followed that with a 9-0 win over Trinity Christian.
Against Alexander, Camryn Horton pitched a complete game, a two-hitter with no walks. She started 15 Alexander hitters with nine first-pitch strikes.
Madison Duffel hit a three-run homer to lead the Indian offense. Maggie Stubbs and Jada Savage each had two RBIs.
In the Trinity Christian game, pitcher Jada Savage was dominant. She pitched a no-hitter and struck out 13. This time, Mallory Lumpkins led the offense with three RBI, followed by Madysin Weathers and Savage, who each had two.
The Lady Indians put their speed game to work, too. Kate Miller stole two bases, while Jenna Helmy had one.
The wins improved the Lady Indians' record to 13-1. They have a critical region contest on Wednesday against Carrollton on the road.