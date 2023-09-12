Head Coach Joey Farlow understands what it takes to win at eight-man football.
Head Coach Joey Farlow understands what it takes to win at eight-man football.
The Central Christian Crusaders were a juggernaut when his son Jared was the quarterback back in 2014, and they are putting the pieces together for another run.
They defeated Hearts Academy 40-0 on Friday night to improve to 2-1.
It was the Crusader defense that lit up the scoreboard early. Evan Cauble intercepted a pitch to the Hearts Academy running back for their first score, and Bradley Marsh scored the next one when he fell on a fumble in the end zone.
With the Central Christian defense leading 14-0, quarterback Seth Rivers and the Crusader offense wanted in on the action. Rivers threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Yarbrough right before halftime to give the Crusaders a 20-0 halftime advantage.
Central Christian received the second-half kickoff and put together their most complete drive of the game. A Rivers to Cauble touchdown pass was called back for a holding penalty, but it did not stop the drive.
Rivers found Hunter Harrell, who made a sporty toe-tap on the Hearts Academy sideline for a first down and completed the drive a few moments later when Rivers found Harrell again on a slant pass for a seven-yard score.
Rivers connected on two more touchdown passes: a 47-yarder to Cauble and a 20-yard connection with Yarbrough to close the game out. The Crusaders defense completed the shutout, the Crusaders’ first since their 2022 opener against New Creation Christian Academy, a 41-0 win.
After the victory, Coach Farlow shared, “We are playing hard and physical, but we are still making mental errors. Our young guys are great game experience. Hopefully, that helps and pays off going into region games. We will keep working, trying to get better.”
It was senior night for the Crusaders, and they were recognized before the game. The Crusader seniors included Hudson Byers, Landon Brooking, Cauble, Grant Maloy and Kaden Cook.
The Crusaders will play Community Christian in Stockbridge next Friday night.
