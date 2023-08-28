It was a tough week. Head Coach Joey Farlow does not make excuses.
The team's obstacles were substantial, but the Crusaders fought through them. Ultimately, they fell 66-40 to the Vidalia Heritage Academy Eagles, but not from lack of effort or heart.
They had to travel four hours south to play a team that finished 9-2 last year. During the week, Coach Farlow spent as much time getting his team healthy as he practiced the game plan; the flu bug bit at an inopportune time.
And when they got off the bus, the 102 F temperatures sapped the strength of an already fatigued team. But after playing three quarterbacks and losing a key man early to an injury, the Crusaders looked at the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter and had a shot to win.
They started the game with the quarterback out from a minor injury during fall camp. They lost their starting wide receiver and defensive end to a knee injury on their opening offensive possession.
The circumstances do not change the outlook for Coach Farlow. He gets the best out of what he has to work with. After falling behind 46-18 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Crusaders outscored the Eagles 22-20 over the final 17 minutes of the contest.
On their game's opening drive, the Eagles offense stalled inside the 10-yard line when an opportunistic Crusaders defense recovered a fumble. It would be a theme for the rest of the night as the Central Christian defense forced five turnovers.
The Crusaders got on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter on a Carter Patterson to Hunter Harrell 20-yard touchdown pass. That combination struck again midway through the second quarter, this time on a 13-yard score, and the Crusaders were only down 20-12.
The story of the Crusaders offense was Evan Cauble. The senior tight end/ wideout caught 12 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He was unstoppable; he even played quarterback at the end of the game.
Seth Rivers scored the other touchdown, a three-yard pass from Patterson.
Coach Farlow said, “I thought we played exceptionally well under the circumstances. I told them I would be proud of them if they played physical before the game, and they came through."
The Crusaders will open their 2023 home season on Friday night against Unity Christian.