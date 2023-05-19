This is not his first rodeo. Joey Farlow was named the Central Christian Crusaders Christian football coach last December but is not a rookie.
Coach Farlow is synonymous with the program; he has been with the school for over team years, his kids played there, and this is his second stint as head coach.
Last year, the Crusaders reentered the eight-man football division where they had most of their success in the past. Between 2014 and 2015, the Crusaders went 25-2 in 2014, including a national championship, a state championship and a state runner-up.
Coach Farlow knows what it takes to build a winner and where the program needs to be at this time of year. The most significant indicator in the spring is numbers, as in the number of players included in spring workouts.
Coach Farlow shared, "I was pleased with our spring practices, especially with our numbers; we had 19 players participating."
Graduation took playmaker Cornell Travick, and steady linemen Noah Hill and Larron Rainey. But the middle school team, coached by Athletic Director Jerry DeJarnett has produced talent ready to step in and play.
The Crusaders' offense welcomes the return of quarterback Hudson Byers who took over midseason after an injury pushed him into duty. Coach Farlow said, "Hudson is calm in the pocket; he does not panic and keeps his eyes downfield." Byers has weapons at his disposal too. Hunter Harrell and Acai' Harrison bring big-play ability to the line of scrimmage on each down.
But what Coach Farlow was most excited about was his defensive ends. "We have two really good ones," he shared. 2022 All-State player Evan Cauble and Landon Brooking form a book-end pair to seal the outside and pressure the opposing quarterback.
With spring practice complete, the focus turns to a cadence of summer workouts to prepare the players for fall. Coach Farlow concluded, "I can't wait to see what these guys are going to do this fall."
The Crusaders open the 2023 season with a long road trip to play Vidalia Heritage on Aug. 25, and then open their home schedule the next week against Unity Christian.
Central Christian Crusaders 2023 Schedule
8/25/2023 at Vidalia Heritage
9/22/2023 LaFayette Christian
9/29/2023 Holy Ground (Homecoming)
10/6/2023 at New Creation
10/20/2023 at Sherwood Christian
10/27/2023 Young American Academy