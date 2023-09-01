The cross-country season is upon us. Coweta County has a rich history in running, and this year proves to be no different.
After kicking off the season two weeks ago, Newnan, East Coweta, Northgate and Trinity Christian competed at the Bob Blastow Invitational in Whitesburg, Georgia, last Saturday.
Cross-country races often require adapting to different courses and conditions. Being versatile and adaptable in your training and racing approach allows you to excel in various environments.
The Bob Blastow course is at the McIntosh Nature Preserve. The flat, grassy track typically yields fast times and was a welcome sight for the runners on a hot Saturday morning.
In the boys’ varsity race, Newnan finished 12th, followed closely by East Coweta in 14th and Trinity Christian in 22nd. Northgate competed in the Boys 2 race and finished seventh.
East Coweta finished 12th in the varsity group for the girls, followed by Newnan in 18th. Northgate placed 10th in the Girls 2 race.
Top finishers per team in the boy’s division were Andrew Preston from Newnan in 30th place (16:29), Alec Stapp from East Coweta in 47th (16:54) and Parker Henderson from Trinity Christian in 82nd (17:35).
In the Boys 2 event, Northgate’s Carson Dobur finished 29th (17:13), just one second ahead of teammate Brady Smith, who finished 30th.
The top girls were Emily Thrailkill from East Coweta in 24th (19:55), Ellie Behm from Newnan in 40th (20:38) and Avery Ross in 67th (21:36), all from the varsity race. In Girls 2, Abby Carr from Northgate finished 20th (21:47).
On Sept. 9, the runners will head to Carrollton to run in the OrthoWest Invitational on the course where the state meet will race later in the year.