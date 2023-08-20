It was their 2023 home opener and their first region game of the season. The Trinity Christians rose to the occasion and defeated the Starr's Mill Lady Panthers 16-0 in just three innings.
Kaylee Croft got the call to start in the circle and pitched a complete game shutout after maneuvering through a first-inning jam. She also had a milestone moment when she recorded her 200th career strikeout.
Starr's Mill loaded the bases in the top of the first with just one out. Croft got the next two hitters to strike out to end the scoring threat.
It was then up to the Lady Lion's offense to start hot, and they produced.
Makayla Callander tripled to center field, and Presley Copeland earned a walk to put runners on the corners with one out. Cacie Cutright delivered from the cleanup spot with a double center, and Trinity Christian led 2-0.
Cutright started the 2023 season at a torrid pace. In their first three games, she is 6-for-11 with two home runs and seven RBI.
The Lady Lion's offense took control of the game in the bottom of the second. They scored five runs to put the game out of reach, including two more RBIs from Cutright on a single; Avery Lucchesi added a sacrifice fly, Croft plated a run on a ground out to second, Cutright later scored on a miscue by the Lady Panther defense.
SeAnna Johnson ended the contest in the bottom of the third with a triple to left that scored E Meyer and Shilow Stewart to invoke the Georgia High School Association mercury rule.
Head Coach Katey Rutherford solidified the Trinity Christian infield defense by putting Shiloh Stewart at shortstop.
After playing in the Georgia Dugout Club this weekend, the Lady Lions play two more region games next week. They will be at Fayette County on Tuesday and back home against LaGrange next Thursday.