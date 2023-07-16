07-15-2023 First Round

Cam Bedrosian, a 2010 graduate of East Coweta, was drafted in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

After a dominant career at East Coweta and Gordon State, 1979 Indian graduate Tommy Alexander was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 1981.

There is still a buzz from earlier in the week when Trinity Christian’s Tai Peete was drafted in the first round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. It puts him on a list of other Coweta County player athletes drafted in the first round.

