There is still a buzz from earlier in the week when Trinity Christian’s Tai Peete was drafted in the first round of the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. It puts him on a list of other Coweta County player athletes drafted in the first round.
The East Coweta Indians have had two baseball players selected in the first round. Tommy Alexander, a 1979 graduate, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles (26th overall) in 1981. Cam Bedrosian replicated that 29 years later when the Los Angeles Angels drafted him with the 29th overall pick in 2010.
Alexander was dominant at East Coweta; he once went through a string where he struck out 97 batters in just six games. He was captain of both the football and baseball teams.
He had a solid minor league career from 1981 through 1988 but never got the break needed to get to the show. His best year was with the Reno Padres in 1984, when he won eight games and saved 12 out of the bullpen. He also won nine games in 1982 for the Macon Peaches, near his home.
Bedrosian had a better outcome. The son of former Cy Young winner Steve Bedrosian, Cam made it to the major leagues in 2014 and carved out a career with 17 wins and nine saves.
He has not given up; Bedrosian is still pitching for the High Point Rockers, an independent team in the Atlantic League.
Another player who had their name called in the first round is East Coweta football player Keith Brooking who the Atlanta Falcons selected in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. The St. Louis Rams drafted Alec Ogletree from Newnan in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft.
On the soccer pitch, former East Coweta star Malorie Rutledge was the first pick by the Philadelphia Independence back in 2010.
Although not from here, East Coweta Head Football Coach John Small’s father was drafted in the first round of the 1970 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
Most recently, Northgate graduate Charla Echols was drafted by the Texas Smoke of the Women’s Professional Softball League.
Regarding Peete, there has been no additional news since the Seattle Mariners took him with the 30th overall pick. The major league clubs are negotiating with their draft picks to sign contracts to begin their professional careers.
Hurston Waldrep, a college pitcher drafted six spots ahead of Peete by the Atlanta Braves, signed his initial contract on Thursday for $2,997,500.