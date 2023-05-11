The Coweta Flyers, Coweta County Parks & Recreation’s Track & Field team, recently competed in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association State Track & Field Meet in Augusta, Georgia.

Seventeen young athletes qualified for state in 35 total events in the GRPA District Meet in Lovejoy on April 21-22, 2023. Out of the 17 athletes sent to Augusta, 11 were able to outperform their peers across the state, placing on the Top-5 podium in 16 events in their respective age groups.