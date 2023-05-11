The Coweta Flyers, Coweta County Parks & Recreation’s Track & Field team, recently competed in the Georgia Recreation and Park Association State Track & Field Meet in Augusta, Georgia.
Seventeen young athletes qualified for state in 35 total events in the GRPA District Meet in Lovejoy on April 21-22, 2023. Out of the 17 athletes sent to Augusta, 11 were able to outperform their peers across the state, placing on the Top-5 podium in 16 events in their respective age groups.
Final results from the GRPA State Meet:
Ava Gill – 1st 50-meter run, 5th 100-meter run
Madyson Hall – 2nd long jump
Paris Mahone – 3rd shot put
Patience Mahone – 1st long jump, 5th 100-meter run
Kamorah Gill – 5th long jump
Braxton Howard – 4th long jump
Christian Herring – 4th shot put, 3rd discus
Kason Copeland – 3rd long jump
Tre’Veon Gill – 4th long jump, 5th 200-meter run
Patrick Mahone Jr. – 4th long jump
Kellan Boswell – 1st 3200-meter run, 4th 1600-meter run
Additionally, the Coweta Flyers placed 9th in the boys overall out of 37 teams. The Coweta Flyers girls team placed 11th overall out of 33 teams.
The Coweta Flyers are coached by Elite Speed Force to participate in GRPA District & State competitions. This group is designed to get kids between ages 7 and 14 active, having fun on the track with their friends in a structured manner.
The team competed in 2-3 Local Meets, before moving on to participate in the District to qualify for State. Every child will had the opportunity to compete in three events, two track and one field or visa-versa. Registration for the 2024 Coweta Flyers season will take place towards the end of 2023.