The fourth annual Coweta-Fayette Kickoff Classic will return to Drake Stadium this season to kick off the 2023 football season on Aug. 19, 2023. High school is just 66 days away, and the season starts with a triple header of local rivalries.
The inaugural classic was scheduled to be at Drake Stadium in 2020, but COVID changed the format. Instead of a triple-header at Newnan, each Coweta team played their game at home: East Coweta hosted Starr's Mill, Northgate welcomed in Sandy Creek, and Newnan faced Whitewater at Drake Stadium.
Starr's Mill has hosted the triple header the past two seasons, but in 2023, the pageantry and festivities return to Drake Stadium. And for the first time, a defending state champion will be in the field.
The Sandy Creek Patriots, who defeated Cedar Grove last year 21-17 to claim the Class 3A state crown, will play the Newnan Cougars in the nightcap of the series. It will be the debut of Darius Smiley as the head coach of the Patriots, who replaced the retired Brett Garvin.
In a back-and-forth affair, the Patriots defeated the Cougars in the classic last season 38-27.
The East Coweta Indians open the Kickoff Classic with a noon kickoff at Drake Stadium against the Starr's Mill Panthers. The Indians look for revenge over the 27-17 loss to the Panthers last season.
In an ironic twist, the Indians will play back-to-back games at Drake Stadium, including their rivalry game against the Cougars the following week before they head back to the friendly confines of Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium against Sandy Creek on Friday, Sept. 8.
Northgate will play Whitewater again in the mid-afternoon game. Last year, the Vikings fell behind 27-0 before clawing back into the contest with a furious fourth-quarter comeback that fell short.
The Vikings are the only team from Coweta in the Kickoff Classic that won a playoff game last year.
In other opening weekend action, the Trinity Christian Lions travel to Woodward for their first game.