The fourth annual Coweta-Fayette Kickoff Classic will return to Drake Stadium this season to kick off the 2023 football season on Aug. 19, 2023. High school is just 66 days away, and the season starts with a triple header of local rivalries.

The inaugural classic was scheduled to be at Drake Stadium in 2020, but COVID changed the format. Instead of a triple-header at Newnan, each Coweta team played their game at home: East Coweta hosted Starr's Mill, Northgate welcomed in Sandy Creek, and Newnan faced Whitewater at Drake Stadium.