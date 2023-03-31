Round two of the Coweta Cup resumed Wednesday night at East Coweta's Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium. This time, it was Northgate and Newnan with a rivalry renewal. The Vikings swept the Cougars in the girls’ and boys' games, setting up a winner-take-all final on Friday against East Coweta.
Corey Pennington tallied a hat trick in the boys' game as the Vikings defeated Newnan 4-1. It was their second win of the week; they defeated Northside Columbus the night before 9-1 in a region 3-5A contest.
In addition to Pennington’s offensive outburst, Jesus Pascual scored the other Viking goal.
The girls got balanced scoring in the 7-0 win over the Lady Cougars; five Northgate players found the back of the net. Keira Borngesser and Miller Pickett scored two, while Lauren Anderson, Liv Zepp, and Ava Metts each had one.
With the victory, Northgate and East Coweta go into their Friday night games undefeated and the Coweta Cup on the Line.
The Lady Vikings are the defending Coweta Champion; the Lady Indians won the season before. On the boys’ side, East Coweta won last year. The Last time Northgate won was in 2017.