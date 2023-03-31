Round two of the Coweta Cup resumed Wednesday night at East Coweta's Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium. This time, it was Northgate and Newnan with a rivalry renewal. The Vikings swept the Cougars in the girls’ and boys' games, setting up a winner-take-all final on Friday against East Coweta.

Corey Pennington tallied a hat trick in the boys' game as the Vikings defeated Newnan 4-1. It was their second win of the week; they defeated Northside Columbus the night before 9-1 in a region 3-5A contest.