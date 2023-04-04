After a week of round-robin play, the Coweta Cup soccer champions were crowned Friday night at East Coweta’s Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium.
In the girls’ game, the East Coweta Lady Indians overcame an early deficit to claim a 3-1 win. The boys’ game followed, and it was Northgate’s turn. The Vikings defeated East Coweta 3-2 in the finale.
In the first game, the Lady Vikings took command from the start. They scored on the second of four consecutive corner kicks they earned in the first half. Miller Picket launched a ball from the right corner that Lilly Sawyer guided into the net.
However, the tide and the wind turned in the second half. The Lady Indians got the equalizer with 23 minutes remaining on a free kick by Lauren Dozier. With a newfound sense of confidence, the Lady Indians added two more goals to secure the victory.
Senior MJ Pitt put the Lady Indians in the lead, and Izzy Tressler gave them some late insurance.
After the game, Lady Indian Head Coach Alan Ewing talked about his player-led team. He shared, "This is definitely a player-led club. The captains, Grace McGill, Lauren Dozier, and Stephanie Nunez, led from day one, and they did that at halftime of this game. I added a few points, but it was all of them tonight."
For the Lady Indians, it was their second Coweta Cup victory in three years.
In the boys’ championship, Northgate got off to a quick start. Corey Pennington scored first to put the Vikings up, and their goalkeeper, Jack Wingo, made a succession of incredible saves to keep them in the lead.
In the second half, Northgate pushed the lead to 3-0 before the Indians clawed back to score two but just ran out of time and fell.
Viking Head Coach Maurice Campbell bragged about his goalkeeper. "Jack has shown all of Northgate what he can do. He had no plans of playing in college, but after this season, he's really thinking about it. He is a captain, an awesome student, and an awesome goalkeeper.”
It was the Vikings' first Cup title since 2017.
The matches represented the end of the 2023 regular season. The playoffs start next week, with the Northgate boys hosting Decatur while the Lady Vikings host Tucker.
Meanwhile, the East Coweta boys will travel to Colquitt Count, while the Lady Indians will host Camden County.