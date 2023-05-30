The spectacle of the Women's Softball College World Series kicks off this week in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After surviving the grind of back-to-back weekends of post-season play, eight teams are left standing to compete for the National title.
Included on those eight teams are three players who played their high school ball in Coweta County.
Northgate’s Kyra Aycock is a freshman pitcher for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. While East Coweta’s Katie Taylor is a starting outfielder for the Tennessee Volunteers, and Kelley Lynch is a pitcher/first baseman for the Washington Huskies.
Aycock had an amazing freshman season. After graduating from Northgate in 2022, she finished her first year with a record of 9-2 with a 2.30 ERA. On May 6, she started against the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and went toe-to-toe with the best; she pitched into the seventh innings and only allowed two runs on sixth hits.
Taylor was a 2021 graduate and state champion from East Coweta High School. She is a sophomore for the Lady Volunteers and their starting right fielder. She finished the season with a .245 average, three home runs, and a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen bases.
She had a key home run against Alabama in the Southeastern Conference tournament. In their super-regional clinching win over Texas, she also had a hit and scored a run.
Kelley Lynch is a senior with the Washington Huskies. She was a 2019 East Coweta High School graduate and the 2019 Gatorade High School player of the year.
In 2023, she has had a career-high of nine wins from the pitching circle and is currently hitting .271 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. Back in March, she pitched a two-hit shutout against New Mexico.
The College World Series will start on Thursday, June 1. Aycock and Cowgirls will play Florida State in the first round, Taylor and the Lady Vols have a rematch with Alabama, and Lynch and the Huskies draw Utah in their opening game.