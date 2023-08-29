08-30-2023 Drew Hill 010

The family of the late Drew Hill, a star with the Newnan Cougars before playing at Georgia Tech and then the NFL, accept his retired jersey before Newnan’s game against East Coweta.

 Greg Keith

The Newnan Cougars recognized one of their own Friday night before their game with the East Coweta Indians. Andrew "Drew" Hill graduated in 1975 and had a successful career at Georgia Tech and the NFL.

Hill did it all for the Cougars. In his senior season, he rushed for 795 yards on 113 carries, caught 16 passes for 188 yards, and scored 10 touchdowns for Head Coach Max Bass’ team.