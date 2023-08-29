The Newnan Cougars recognized one of their own Friday night before their game with the East Coweta Indians. Andrew "Drew" Hill graduated in 1975 and had a successful career at Georgia Tech and the NFL.
Hill did it all for the Cougars. In his senior season, he rushed for 795 yards on 113 carries, caught 16 passes for 188 yards, and scored 10 touchdowns for Head Coach Max Bass’ team.
He was recruited to Georgia Tech by then Head Coach Pepper Rodgers and had a solid four-year career, which would most be remembered for a 101-yard kickoff return against Georgia in 1978.
Even though labeled as small, Hill carved a 14-year NFL career that included stops with the L.A. Rams, the Houston Oilers and then back home with the Atlanta Falcons.
He had 61 career touchdown receptions, with his last one coming at the Georgia Dome on Dec. 21, 1992, against the Dallas Cowboys. He caught a six-yard touchdown from Falcons quarterback Wade Wilson.
Hill passed away in 2011, but his family was on hand at Drake Stadium, where he once struck fear in opponents, to accept the retired jersey in his honor.