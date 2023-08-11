After their impressive performance in the scrimmage last Friday night at Griffin, the Cougars did not sleep in on Saturday. They were out and about serving their community as part of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Ministry event.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. Their organization has grown steadily and is working to open more chapters in different states to serve more people. Their motto is “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”
The event on Saturday was sponsored jointly by Newnan City Church and Newnan Utilities.
Head Coach Chip Walker and eighty members of the Newnan football community built 30 beds on Saturday to provide inventory for upcoming ministry needs.
Coach Walker shared, “Our kids got to a little bit of everything in the construction process, sanding, staining, assembly, the whole process. For us, it always starts with the community. Newnan is an incredible community, and they do so much to help us and Newnan High School; it was just a pleasure to give something back."
In terms of team building, there are benefits for the Cougars. Coach Walker continued, "It teaches us, as coaches and the players, to be mindful of putting others' needs in front of our own. That is the meaning of true teamwork."