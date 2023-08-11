After their impressive performance in the scrimmage last Friday night at Griffin, the Cougars did not sleep in on Saturday. They were out and about serving their community as part of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Ministry event.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. Their organization has grown steadily and is working to open more chapters in different states to serve more people. Their motto is “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”