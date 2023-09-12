Head Coach Chip Walker's best friend is a solid running game when working with two talented but young quarterbacks. The Newnan Cougars got that Friday night from Antevius Berry in their 21-0 victory over the Hardaway Hawks.
The Cougars senior had 157 rushing yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns to lead the Cougars. Sophomore Shawn Grier added 42 rushing yards to put them over the 200-yard rushing mark.
Berry’s first touchdown came early in the second quarter. Freshman quarterback Hayes McGinnis did a great job of handling a high snap and getting the ball into Berry’s hands. Fullback Tyrell McGuire had a block at the point of attack that allowed Berry to run untouched into the endzone from 14 yards out.
His second touchdown was a bit longer. With the ball on the Hardaway 30, he maneuvered through traffic at the line of scrimmage and broke through the second level of Hawks defense. He ran over the Hardaway safety, the last line of defense, and strolled into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
His final touchdown was a bit easier, a run from five yards out. Kicker Ethan Devers was perfect on extra-point attempts.
As for the freshman quarterbacks, they each had their moments. Brodie Campbell found another freshman, receiver Porter Child, on the opening drive for a 14-yard pass. Maginnis had a nice throw on a sideline route to Gus Anderson for 14 yards.
Campbell completed six passes for 103 yards, including a 51-yarder to Gus Anderson. Maginnis had four completions for 27 yards. Anderson led all receivers with five catches for 76 yards.
It was their first shutout for the Cougars defense since a 34-0 win over Campbell on Oct. 18, 2019. It was Newnan’s first shutout at Drake Stadium since a 14-0 win over Langston Hughes in November 2015.
Caleb Reid had 12 tackles, including three for losses, while Brent Gregory led the defense with 13 tackles.
With their first win in the books, it is time to turn towards the grind of the Region 5-6A schedule. They travel to Paulding County to play the Patriots on Friday night.