Head Coach Chip Walker's best friend is a solid running game when working with two talented but young quarterbacks. The Newnan Cougars got that Friday night from Antevius Berry in their 21-0 victory over the Hardaway Hawks.

The Cougars senior had 157 rushing yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns to lead the Cougars. Sophomore Shawn Grier added 42 rushing yards to put them over the 200-yard rushing mark.