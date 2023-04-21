It was a photo finish on Tuesday night at Joe Pope Field. The Newnan Cougars defeated Alexander 4-1 to close out the regular season with a four-way tie for the top spot in Region 5-6A.
The final results required a slide ruler to compute, but in the end, Newnan finished second based on runs allowed among the top four, and Alexander claimed the region title.
But it was a classic Newnan Cougar victory to put themselves in the first-place tie. They got solid pitching from Drew Ellsworth and Dylan Davis. The pair only allowed three hits while striking out seven.
The offense provided timely hitting and the runs they needed early to put pressure on Alexander. Carson Daniel and Bend Edge drove in runs in the first inning, and Garrett McGee drove in two in the second on a single. The pitching staff took it from there.
Edge led the Cougars with two hits, while Dax Kilby, McGee, Daniel and Jaxon Whatley had one.
With the victory, the Cougars are set to face the Etowah Eagles in the first round of the state playoffs. Newnan will host a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. A third game, if necessary, would be played on Monday.