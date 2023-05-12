Newnan Cougar Head Coach Chip Walker named three new coaches to his staff for the upcoming 2023 season. The additions include Justin Palmer, Joe Anderson, Cedric Jackson and Bryce Griffin.
Griffin coached at Whitewater High School in 2022. He graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School and played college ball at Reinhardt. His father, Glenn Griffin, was the head coach at McIntosh High School for three seasons.
Coach Jackson comes to the Newnan staff from the New Manchester Jaguars. He was there for seven years, three as the defensive coordinator and four as the head coach. During his tenure, the Jaguars won a region championship in 2020 and a playoff game against Hiram. He was also named the region coach of the year.
Ironically, the last game Coach Jackson coached was against Newnan last November.
Coach Joe Anderson comes to Drake Stadium from the college ranks. He was at Cumberland University last year as a defensive back coach. Before that, he spent four years on the staff at Georgia Southern.
Coach Palmer comes to Newnan from Gulf Shores High School in Alabama. The Dolphins finished last season 11-2 and went to the third round of the state playoffs. Palmer is a graduate of Jacksonville State.
The Cougars are going through their spring practices and will play Troup County in their spring game next Friday night. Newnan will open the regular season on Aug. 19, 2023, against Sandy Creek.