05-13-2023 Cougar Coaches 010

Going into his seventh season at the helm, Newnan Cougars Head Coach Chip Walker added four new assistant coaches to his staff.

Newnan Cougar Head Coach Chip Walker named three new coaches to his staff for the upcoming 2023 season. The additions include Justin Palmer, Joe Anderson, Cedric Jackson and Bryce Griffin.

Griffin coached at Whitewater High School in 2022. He graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School and played college ball at Reinhardt. His father, Glenn Griffin, was the head coach at McIntosh High School for three seasons.