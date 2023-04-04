The Newnan High School Men’s tennis team won the Region 5-6A title last week.
This was the third year in a row that the Cougars have won the championship, with the previous two seasons in Region 2-7A.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Newnan High School Men’s tennis team won the Region 5-6A title last week.
This was the third year in a row that the Cougars have won the championship, with the previous two seasons in Region 2-7A.
After a forfeit by Langston-Hughes, the Cougars defeated Douglas County and Alexander High School without dropping a match to take the region title.
Grant Robertson, Reese Robertson, and Robert Ward participated in the Region tournament in singles; Jaret Webb and Reed Miller, Wyatt Welden, and Eli Walton in doubles.
The team was 49-1 in region play and won the Granger Invitational Tennis Tournament in LaGrange in early March. They will host the first round of the state tournament after spring break.
The Lady Cougars battled and took third place in the 5-6A region tournament. The Lady Cougars beat East Paulding High School in Round One on Tuesday but fell to the number one seed and eventual winner, South Paulding High School, in Round Two the next day.
The Lady Cougars rallied back with a victory over Alexander High School to take third place in the region.
Rhea Patel, Robin Frances Rice, and Madeline Elliott participated in the Region tournament in singles, and Nan Burnette, Abby Jackson, Georgia Trammell, and Mary Hollis Kidd in doubles. Lady Cougars will travel to their opponents for the first round of State.