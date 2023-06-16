The summer months bring a lull to high school athletics but also signal that college soccer season is fast approaching. Unlike high school, where soccer is played in the winter and early spring, in college, they are one of the first sports to kick off the new academic year.
So local players like Grace McGill and Corey Pennington, who finished their high school careers just a couple of months ago, are only two months away from beginning their college careers.
Pennington, a Northgate graduate, signed to play at Landers College in Greenwood, South Carolina. They open their 2023 season on Aug. 19 at home against Lincoln Memorial.
Meanwhile, Grace McGill is headed to the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega. The Lady Nighthawks open their year on Aug. 31 on the road at UNC Pembroke. Joining McGill will be Northgate’s Lilyana Hernandez.
Another former Lady Viking, McKinley High, will begin her collegiate career at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Local returning soccer players of note include former Lady Cougar Ansley Decenzo, who will be a junior at Valdosta State. Decenzo has four career goals in her first two seasons with the Lady Blazers.
2022 Newnan graduate Maddy Neace is playing for Columbus State who finished the 2022 season with a 19-13-2 season record and a trip to the NCAA D2 Final 4 in Seattle, WA last fall.
Valdosta State opens its season on August 31 at Clayton State. On Friday, August 15, they travel to Montgomery, Alabama, to play the Auburn Montgomery Lady Warhawks, which feature Decenzo’s former Newnan teammate, Maggie Flanagan and former Lady Viking Kailyn Borngesser.
Former Heritage Hawk teammates Braxton Harper and Keirnan Skelly had strong freshman seasons last year. Harper scored three goals for the Russell Sage College Gators in Albany, New York.
Meanwhile, Skeely came on strong at the end of the season in goal for the Emory University Eagles. He started four of the team’s final eight games and posted a 3-1 record with a 0.95 goals-against average.
Dalton State welcomes former Trinity Christian Lady Lion Molly Duncan back for her junior year. In two seasons, Duncan has scored eight goals and recorded four assists.
Across the country, former East Coweta Lady Indian Laney Steed will be a senior at the University of San Diego. The 2019 East Coweta graduate spent three seasons with the Florida Gators before transferring out west.
Local names appear not only on the collegiate rosters but also on coaching staff. Former Northgate star Katie Mitchell is an assistant coach for the women's team at Wingate College, and former East Coweta goalkeeper Luke Oesterle is an assistant coach at Georgia State.
The collegiate season runs from mid-August through late November.