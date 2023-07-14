Just because records are hard to locate does not mean they do not exist. We printed a story recently about the winningest coaches in Coweta County high school football history.
Detailed high school football coaching records are kept in Georgia from the turn of the last century. We relied on those records to compile the list. But there is a hole in those records that dates back to the days of segregation in Georgia.
Before integration in Georgia high schools, the predominantly white schools competed in the Georgia High School Association, while the predominantly Black schools played in the Georgia Interscholastic Association.
While the talent in both leagues was undisputed, there was one significant difference. The GHSA got almost all the media coverage, while the GIA got little to none. The GIA athletes toiled in anonymity, and their exploits have faded into distant memories and a few crumpled cutouts of a news story.
Coweta County has a perfect example. Head Coach Henry Seldon arrived here in 1951 as a teacher and coach at Howard Warner High School. He played high school football in Columbus and then starred at Fort Valley State. He was also a sprinter and drove tanks with General George S. Patton in World War II.
Football had been on an extended hiatus at Warner High, and Coach Seldon had 14 players out for his first team that finished 3-3. Warner High became Central High School in 1955, and Coach Seldon remained head coach until it merged with Newnan High School.
Unfortunately, no actual coverage of Coach Seldon's teams appeared in print until 1968, when a detailed breakdown of his Central team that would only lose one game was included in the Newnan Times-Herald.
But what about those records, all those accomplishments? In terms of preserving history, many historians believe that accounts written from oral sources are unreliable, while others consider them valuable and authoritative.
But the source of those accounts must be considered as well. In a 1996 interview with Johnny Brown, the Sports Editor of The Newnan Times-Herald, Coach Seldon said his career record was 120-42 during his tenure at Warner and Central.
Not only was Coach Seldon an excellent athlete and coach, but his character was beyond reproach.
Coach Seldon retired from the Coweta County School System in 1988 after 37 years of service, He passed away in 2007, but his legacy lives way beyond those years.
In 1999, the Coweta County Board of Education honored Coach Seldon by naming Northgate High School's football stadium after him. His family continues his legacy of community and integrity. His grandson has followed his calling; Chris Seldon is a coach at East Coweta High School and competes on the same field that bears his last name.
So today, we are updating our list of all-time-winningest football coaches in Coweta County to include one who may have left the deepest roots and the longest legacy. Even if no one wrote about him back then, it is an honor to be able to write about him now.