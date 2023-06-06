06-07-2023 Newnan 010

Since Coach Trent Gatzemeyer took the reins for the Newnan High basketball team, the Cougars have gone 61-46.

 Photo by Rob Grubbs

The end of a school year often allows you to reflect and catch up with some sports and coaches as the calendar drifts into a brief offseason.

The results are eye-opening when looking into the transformation the Newnan Cougars basketball team has been through.