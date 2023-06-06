The end of a school year often allows you to reflect and catch up with some sports and coaches as the calendar drifts into a brief offseason.
The results are eye-opening when looking into the transformation the Newnan Cougars basketball team has been through.
Head Coach Trent Gatzemeyer (Coach Gatz for short) was hired before the 2019 season tipped off. In the five seasons before he got there, going back to November of 2014, the Cougars were 40-85. Their last winning season was the 2013-204 year.
In the four seasons since Coach Gatz has been at the helm, the results are entirely different; the Cougars are 61-46 over that time and have had some impressive postseason runs.
Coach Gatz reflected on his time at the helm when asked to look back. He shared, "It’s been a great experience at Newnan, and I have changed so much in my time here. This experience has made me more confident and at peace with the results because of the process. We as a program have gotten better at focusing on what we can control and improving the margins of our games.”
While the summer heat is fast approaching, many think basketball is just a winter sport. But it has become a year-round endeavor. Coach Gatz expounded on the grind, "Our games last 1.5 hours, and we play 25-30 a year. That 38-45 hours makes up 2% of the job.” The other 98% is what many would consider mundane, but to Coach Gatz, it is part of the process he relishes.
He continued, “You must outwork people. In season, it is team building, opponent-specific game plans, and minor adjustments. But the foundation is created and set in the “offseason.”
In his tenure at Newnan, Coach Gatz has constantly dealt with adversity, whether COVID, tornados, or construction. For him, it is just part of the job. While others would complain, he embraces it.
“We have learned to roll with the punches, focus on what we can control, and maximize what we can control. We've practiced in elementary schools, churches, construction zones, and outside courts. Not something I ever expected, but I'm better as a coach and person for it.”
Not only has Newnan's success shown in the standings, but on the dotted line, where his players sign their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level. Five have signed from last year's team, which is a point of pride for Coach Gatz.
“In coaching, we give up a lot of time with our own family, and our players and their families truly become our extended family. So, seeing dreams come true and being able to go and watch guys continue their careers as student-athletes is the highlight of my career.
He is also driven to connect the history of the Newnan Community to its present, with events like the one he held at the old Central High School gym last year that included some of Central's great players from its past. It comes from his background, as Coach Gatz is a former History teacher.
He gave insight, “My wife and I have fallen in love with the Newnan community; there are so many great people, stories, and histories here. My goal has been to give people who have before us the praise and attention they deserve and to show our current players the basketball fraternity they are a part of.”
For now, Coach Gatz is busy with 98% of the job, which sometimes consumes him. He is also keeping an eye on the NBA Finals, where he picked Denver to win in six games.
But for his team and for his community, he left with some parting advice: "Don’t dwell on the result; embrace the process and journey. “