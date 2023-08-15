Everyone wants an opportunity; girls basketball players are a perfect example. On Saturday, 38 high school players from 21 high schools attended a college experience camp at the Heritage School.
The Camp was organized by Derrick Teagle and the Empowered 4 Life ministry. With the assistance of college coaches, it was designed to give the players a taste of what it is like to play at the next level.
Originally, Agnes Scott Girls Head Basketball coach Reggie Blackmon was to be the camp instructor, but he just accepted a new position at the University of Incarnate Word. The Camp added Coach Lyssa Simpson from Middle Georgia Prep as a last-minute replacement.
Members of her coaching staff assisted her. Also in attendance were Newnan's Alison Sobataka, Central Christians’ Kyree Woods, Justin Stephens from Heritage, and former Trinity Christian Head Coach Joe Daniels was in attendance to support the student-athletes.
Coach Sobataka shared, “This was an awesome experience. I am so proud to be their coach; the fact that they showed up and showed out makes me even more proud.” Coach Stephens added. “This platform was amazing — to have college coaches interacting with the players made camp so much better than other camps.”
Heritage senior guard Lalah Logan shared her takeaways: “The one thing I learned at the camp was to stay consistent not only in your sport but in life because when you stand out amongst others consistently, you will be noticed.”
The Camp concluded with a scrimmage and students receiving full evaluations by college coaches from Georgia Christian College, Fort Valley State, Andrews College and Randolph University.
The girls basketball season will begin in November 2023, when these athletes can showcase further what they learned.