It was a big week for The Heritage School’s LJ Estrada. On Monday, Estrada signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball for the Central Alabama Trojans.
He followed that on Thursday when he participated in the Georgia Independent Athletic Association baseball All-Star Game at the Mount de Sales athletic complex in Macon.
Central Alabama is in Alexander City, Alabama, and they compete in the Alabama Community College Conference. They are under the leadership of Head Coach Larry Thomas and finished this past season with a record of 29-26.
Estrada and the Hawks concluded their 2023 season on a high note with a two-game sweep of Tiftarea Academy in the first round of the GIAA state playoffs. In the series, he went 4-for-7 with two RBIs.
At Heritage, Estrada's father, Johnny, was the head coach.