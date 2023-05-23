Those sounds you hear from Drake Stadium are big things poppin’ for the upcoming 2023 Newnan Cougars. Head Coach Chip Walker and the Cougars just closed their spring practice with an impressive performance against Troup County.
With the taste of missing the playoffs last season starting to fade, the Cougars are fixed on the upcoming year, and their appetite has grown exponentially over the past few months.
With a stable of solid quarterbacks, including Jeb Baggett, along with newcomers Hayes Maginnis and Brodie Campbell, there is star power to direct the offense.
In athletics, optimism usually lasts until someone knocks you down. But things at Newnan are building, just like the new buildings rising in the endzone of Drake Stadium.
Upcoming junior Rodney Colton is a star. He already has a scholarship offer from Georgia, which indicates he is elite. There are a lot of others in the mix. Caleb Reid is ready for a breakout season; Brent Gregory was built to play tough football.
Their kicker, Ethan Devers, is one of the best, and everyone will know defensive back Jameer Scandrick by the end of the season.
The table is set; next on the to-do list are the summer workouts to prepare them for the season. The Cougars open at Drake Stadium on Aug. 19 in the Coweta-Fayette Classic: they play the defending 3A state champion Sandy Creek Patriots, Coach Walker’s former school.
The next week, they host the East Coweta Indians in their rivalry game. How could the storylines be any better? It is going to be an exciting season.
Newnan Cougars 2023 Schedule
Aug. 19 Sandy Creek in the Coweta-Fayette Classic at Drake Stadium
Sept. 15 at Paulding County
Oct. 27 at Douglas County