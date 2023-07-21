He has been there before and is working to find what it takes to get back.
The 2010 East Coweta graduate Cam Bedrosian was on the fast track. After a stellar career for Head Coach Franklin DeLoach, Bedrosian heard his name called in the 2010 MLB draft.
It took him four years in the Los Angeles Angels organization, including stops in Cedar Rapids, Mesa, Arizona, Burlington, North Carolina, and Salt Lake City, but if it finally happened.
On June 3, 2014, at Minute Made Park in Houston, Texas, the Angeles trailed 5-0 in the sixth inning to the Astros, and Bedrosian made his debut. It was a perfect start; he struck out Johnathan Villar on four pitches and got Dexter Fowler and Jose Altuve to ground out to second.
Over the next seven seasons, Bedrosian would make 310 more big-league appearances. His most recent was on Oct. 3, 2021, against Miami when he was with Philadelphia.
But at 32, he has not given up. After pitching in the majors for the Angels, Phillies,
Oakland As and the Cincinnati Red, he is still working to return. Injuries and missteps have taken a toll, but not on his spirit.
After three minor league stops in 2022, Bedrosian is back in the Atlantic League with the High Point Rockers.
The Atlantic League is an independent league not affiliated with Major League Baseball and operates outside of the MLB's minor league system. It was founded in 1998 and is known for its innovative approach to the game. There are many there in the same situation, trying to get back.
The Rockers are under the leadership of Manager Jamie Keefe, and their pitching coach is former Minnesota Twin Frank Viola. They are currently tied with the Gastonia Honey Hunters for first place in the South Division.
Bedrosian has pitched in 16 games and has earned a victory. He has also struck out 24 hitters in just 13 innings while only walking two.
So, he keeps grinding and hoping that someday soon, a major league team will need a veteran right-hander to get some outs late in a game. And hoping he gets that call, but until then, he keeps working.