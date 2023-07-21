07-22-2023 Bedrosian 010

Former MLB first round pick and East Coweta Indian Cam Bedrosian is looking to get back to the big leagues. He is pitching for the High Point Rockers in the Atlantic League this season.

 Photos – courtesy of the High Point Rockers baseball club

He has been there before and is working to find what it takes to get back.

The 2010 East Coweta graduate Cam Bedrosian was on the fast track. After a stellar career for Head Coach Franklin DeLoach, Bedrosian heard his name called in the 2010 MLB draft.