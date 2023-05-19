The 2023 Gordon State Highlanders softball team is headed to the NJCAA World Series next week after capturing the Region XVII Tournament championship last week in Locust Grove.
The Highlanders defeated Georgia Military College 4-2 last Saturday to earn their berth.
Two freshman players with local ties are teammates for the Highlanders and will make the trek over to Oxford, Alabama, for the tournament, which begins Tuesday, May 23.
Northgate outfielder Makenna Cole and former East Coweta pitcher Taylor Beigle carried the Coweta County softball excellence tradition to the next level.
The right-handed pitching Beigle appeared in 29 games, second most on the roster, and won three. She was also second on the team with innings pitched at 67.
Beigle was named the conference pitcher of the week for excellence from the circle back in February.
In the Region XVII tournament, Beigle pitched a solid three-plus innings against Georgia Military College, where she only allowed one earned run.
Unfortunately, Cole has been injured and is unable to play this season. Another former Northgate player will join the Highlanders next season. Infielder Anna Baldwin signed with the school earlier this year.
The NJCAA World Series included 16 teams from around the country. This weekend, the Highlanders will find their opening opponent during the NJCAA tournament bracket reveal.
The Highlanders, in Barnesville, Georgia, are under the leadership of Head Coach Ally Hattermann. Coach Hattermann has been at the school since 1999 and has amassed over 500 career wins in her tenure.
Current Northgate assistant softball coach Lauren DeLoach also played for Coach Hattermann at Gordon State.
The World Series will be held at the state-of-the-art Choccolocco Park in nearby Oxford, Alabama, and runs from Tuesday, May 23, through Saturday, May 27.